Equipment failure leaves officials in Wolfe County struggling to keep water flowing

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in one Eastern Kentucky county are dealing with a potential major water outage.

In a Facebook post, the City of Campton Waterworks reports due to a failure to pumps at the water source, all of the water in the distribution system could run out in the coming hours.

Officials are asking customers to conserve as much water as possible and to expect low pressure or even no water until repairs can be completed.

We’re told those repairs are expected to take at least until Wednesday evening, if not longer.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will post updates as we get them.

