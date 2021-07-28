Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off a 3-6 season in 2020, the Perry Central Commodores look to build on the new playbook of second-year head coach Mark Dixon.

“Our goal is basically every time we come out on the field we want to get better, we want to play as hard as we can play,” Dixon said. “We want to give effort. We want to try to get bigger and stronger in the weight room and let that show on the field. Kids have worked hard this offseason and we want to show that out on the field when we play.”

Dixon says that COVID-19 derailed the team last season, hurting the ability for players to get familiar with his style of play in his first year at the helm.

“I thought we improved every time we played,” Dixon said. “COVID messed with a lot of teams and I think it got us towards the end of the year I felt like every time we stepped out on the field we got better.”

With the benefit of a full fall camp to get familiar, the Commodores are enthusiastic about the team’s chances this season.

“We just have to come out everyday and go hard because everybody has to stay health,” said senior quarterback Chanse McKenzie. “We have to have that bond. everyone has to be out here everyday and if we do that, i think we’ll be great.”

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20WHITLEY COUNTY
Aug. 27FLOYD CENTRAL
Sep. 10at Breathitt County
Sep. 17at Powell County
Sep. 24at Letcher County Central
Oct. 1at Paintsville
Oct. 8JOHNSON CENTRAL
Oct. 15CLAY COUNTY
Oct. 22at Harlan County
Oct. 29WILLIAMSBURG

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

