DQ Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off a 3-6 season in 2020, the Perry Central Commodores look to build on the new playbook of second-year head coach Mark Dixon.

“Our goal is basically every time we come out on the field we want to get better, we want to play as hard as we can play,” Dixon said. “We want to give effort. We want to try to get bigger and stronger in the weight room and let that show on the field. Kids have worked hard this offseason and we want to show that out on the field when we play.”

Dixon says that COVID-19 derailed the team last season, hurting the ability for players to get familiar with his style of play in his first year at the helm.

“I thought we improved every time we played,” Dixon said. “COVID messed with a lot of teams and I think it got us towards the end of the year I felt like every time we stepped out on the field we got better.”

With the benefit of a full fall camp to get familiar, the Commodores are enthusiastic about the team’s chances this season.

“We just have to come out everyday and go hard because everybody has to stay health,” said senior quarterback Chanse McKenzie. “We have to have that bond. everyone has to be out here everyday and if we do that, i think we’ll be great.”

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 WHITLEY COUNTY Aug. 27 FLOYD CENTRAL Sep. 10 at Breathitt County Sep. 17 at Powell County Sep. 24 at Letcher County Central Oct. 1 at Paintsville Oct. 8 JOHNSON CENTRAL Oct. 15 CLAY COUNTY Oct. 22 at Harlan County Oct. 29 WILLIAMSBURG

