CrossFit HardCharger and London Fire Dept. team up to raise money

CrossFit HardCharger and the London Fire Department are hosting a fundraiser on Saturday.
CrossFit HardCharger and the London Fire Department are hosting a fundraiser on Saturday.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Fire Department and Crossfit HardCharger, located in London, are teaming to help raise money for the London Fire Department.

The event will be at the London-Laurel Co. Famers Market that is planned for Saturday, July 31.

The event will host 12 workouts that are dedicated to those who worked at the fire department and for fireman owner of the gym, Jacob Floyd.

“The way she did that was to put together 12 hero workouts that were based on firefighters that died in the line of duty,” said Floyd of trainer and organizer, Cara Evans.

Participants may register by clicking here or on the gyms Facebook page until 11:45 p.m. on July 29.

Anyone who does not want to participate in the workouts may still show up to drop off donations and shop from the gyms vendor.

