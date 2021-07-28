Cody Messer out as Barbourville boys’ basketball head coach

(WYMT) - Barbourville boys’ basketball head coach Cody Messer is no longer the coach of the high school program.

Messer posted this statement on Facebook, addressing the school’s decision.

Barbourville Superintendent Dennis Messer addressed the coaching change saying,“Based on the advice of the board attorney, I must inform you this was a personnel decision and is confidential. The decision was made to go in a different direction in leadership.”

While head coach, Messer led the Tigers to three straight 13th Region tournament appearances. Messer had an overall record of 46-40. The Tigers were also 13th Region All “A” runners up last season.

