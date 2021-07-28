Cobb tweets he’s returning to Packers

GREEN BAY (WLUK/WYMT) -- Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says on Twitter that he is returning to the team.

The former UK reciever posted a tweet Wednesday morning reading, “I’M COMING HOME!” with green and yellow hearts, along with a photo of him in a Packers uniform.

The Packers have not announced any roster moves related to Cobb.

The team reacquiring Cobb was reportedly one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ demands when Rodgers agreed to report to training camp on time.