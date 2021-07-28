Advertisement

Churchill Downs to get $135 million upgrade, including redesigned Paddock area

Churchill Downs announced three major investments to transform key areas at the home of the Kentucky Derby.(Twitter: Kentucky Derby)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Downs is getting a $135 million dollar facelift, with parts of the re-design expected to be ready for the next Kentucky Derby in 2022.

Among the new updates announced Wednesday by Churchill Downs, Inc. is a renovated grandstand area, which will be called the Homestretch Club. It will overlook the famous track’s homestretch adjacent to the Twin Spires and include three new seating options.

The all-inclusive tickets for the Homestretch Club will include 3,250 all-inclusive seats, 30 trackside lounges along the rail, 66 terraced dining tables, 2,610 upgraded stadium club seats and five private VIP lounges.

The $45 million Homestretch Club’s creation will downsize the current number of grandstand seats by nearly 2,000 to make room for the changes. It is expected to be complete by May 2022, in time for the Kentucky Derby.

There will also be new permanent, all-inclusive seating created along the first turn, called the Turn 1 Experience. It will include 7,100 all-inclusive seats, with 5,100 being covered stadium seats. A trackside venue with reserved tables and two new concourses with views of the track will also be built at the first turn.

The Turn 1 Experience is estimated to cost about $90 million and is expected to be complete by the spring of 2023.

A redesigned Paddock area is also planned to help improve the flow and congestion of guests in Churchill Downs that is scheduled for completion by Kentucky Derby 150 in 2024.

Churchill Downs, Inc. also announced a $76 million expansion coming to Derby City Gaming on Poplar Level Road that will include a new hotel.

