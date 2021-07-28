Advertisement

ATF holding training, testing in Lexington for law enforcement K-9 teams

The three day event includes K-9 teams from both the local, state, and even federal agencies, they’re here to not only train and learn, but also possibly receive their official certification.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bureau of Alocohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is in Lexington this week to help train and test law enforcement K-9 teams in smelling explosives.

The three day event includes K-9 teams from both the local, state, and even federal agencies, they’re here to not only train and learn, but also possibly receive their official certification.

Throughout the year, the ATF National Canine Devision travels across the country to provide their National Oder Recognition Training and Testing. This week, they have been training in Lexington at the Central Bank Center with canine unites from across the regions.

With this training and testing, dogs are lead around a circle of can that contain multiple odors. Some of the odors are of actual explosives that they are looking to detect and others are distracting odors.

And, while technology has been improving, Cody Monday with ATF says dogs are still the best way to detect explosives and other threats.

“The can smell so much better and they’re mobile, you can take a dog anywhere,” said Monday, Lead Instructor for the National Oder Recognition Test. “Obviously, if we had something going on here we could take a dog in here and clear this area a lot faster than pretty much any machine.”

One of the K-9 teams is from the University of Kentucky and they play an important role, not only in sweeping for sporting events, but also keeping the campus safe.

Monday says these training sessions also help provide updated odors that the canine units may have not have been previously trained in as the ATF follows national trends on bombings.

