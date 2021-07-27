Advertisement

Youngkin, McAuliffe plan to disclose some tax return details

Youngkin, McAuliffe in debate over debates for Virginia gubernatorial race
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The two leading candidates in the closely watched race for Virginia governor say they will voluntarily disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the November election.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, the campaigns of both Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe made vague pledges to release unspecified details from their tax returns, but neither said they would make the documents available in full.

While it is not required for Virginia gubernatorial candidates to disclose their returns, there is some limited precedent for doing so. Tax returns could give a more nuanced look at a candidate’s income, tax exemptions and philanthropy than the state’s mandatory disclosures do.

