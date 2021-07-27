Vaccine drive at Letcher County Central High School

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools is partnering with MCHS to host a series of vaccine drives.

The drives are taking place during student registration at Letcher County Central High School Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a drive at the Letcher County Farmers Market on Thursday.

A Letcher Central graduate from 2010, Trevor Mullins, now a Clinical Pharmacist with MCHS is back at his old school to administer the vaccines to students and members of the community.

“I grew up here. I graduated at this exact high school in 2010. So, I mean, it means a lot to be able to help these kids get back in school and get to learning,” Mullins said.

He said Letcher County is seeing another spike in cases and he’s concerned, but hopeful that the vaccine will help.

“The more people we get vaccinated the more we’re going to be protecting each other in our own communities,” he said. “This is something like what we’ve never seen before. It’s spreading faster than what we could ever imagine.”

Mullins stressed that getting the vaccine is about more than protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you, as well.

