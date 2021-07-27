Vaccination rates increasing in Ky. as COVID-19 cases rise

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing a dramatic rise in new cases here in Lexington. The health department reported 210 cases over the weekend, and the city is now averaging 71 cases a day. That’s 10 times higher since the start of July.

As cases rise, so are vaccinations. More than 30,000 people were vaccinated in Kentucky last week, which is 10,000 more than the week before.

Like a lot of counties in the state, Clark County entered the red zone this month after weeks of falling COVID numbers. Their public health director said just four weeks ago they had 10 cases for an entire week.

“We as an agency were feeling really good. We were looking, kind of breathing a little bit easier but in the last four weeks we’ve added about 172 cases, so that’s again very concerning for us,” Clark County Public Health Director Rebecca Kissick said.

They are still offering the COVID vaccine and say the spread of the delta variant has had an impact on those numbers, with people who were on the fence now contacting them.

“In the last week or so we have seen an increase in calls about folks that are interested in being vaccinated. We’ve had some Pfizer clinics in partner with the school system and been very successful with that. We got another one on Thursday,” Kissick said.

Kissick said she wanted people who are worried about breakthrough cases to realize that while the vaccines help at stopping the spread, they’re most successful at keeping people out of the hospital.

“But also, in those folks that we have seen recognized as a breakthrough case many of those are having a very mild reaction,” Kissick said. “They’re having a mild kind of symptom onset. And path. And that’s what we like to see too. We really want to prevent that severe illness.”

Kissick said they also have another clinic for those 12 and up planned for August 3.

