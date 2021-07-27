Advertisement

UK’s Mary Tucker wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Silver medalists Mary Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, celebrate after...
Silver medalists Mary Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, celebrate after the mixed team 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOKYO (WYMT/UK Athletics) - The University of Kentucky’s reigning national champion rifle team now has two Olympic medal winners on its roster.

Early Tuesday morning, Mary Tucker, along with USA Shooting star Lucas Kozeniesky, earned a silver medal during the mixed air rifle competition.

Tucker/Kozeniesky finished seventh in the first stage of qualifying to earn one of eight spots in the second stage. The duo then advanced to the gold medal match by 0.5 points to square off against Yang/Yang from China. In the gold medal match, Yang/Yang outlasted the USA duo 17-13, giving Tucker/Kozenisky the silver medal.

Tucker joins UK teammate Will Shaner in bringing home a medal. Shaner won a gold medal in a previous contest.

Shaner’s event schedule is now complete while Tucker will compete in the women’s three-position smallbore on July 31st.

