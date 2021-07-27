Advertisement

Two children safe after escaping currents at Greenbrier Campground

An emergency call was made after two children were pulled into currents in a river near Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two children are now safe after briefly becoming stuck in currents at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg, authorities with the Sevier County Rescue Squad tell WVLT News.

An emergency call was made after the two children got stuck in the current, but they were quickly found safe and sound and the call was cancelled, officials confirmed. The children involved were between 10 and 17 years old, but officials were not able to confirm specific ages or whether or not they were camping at Greenbrier at the time.

There has been more than one and a half inches of rain in the Greenbrier Campground area, and the area near Ramsey Cascades, just north of the area, has received about four and a half inches of rain in the past few days.

The campground itself is located between a stream and the West prong of the Little Pigeon River.

