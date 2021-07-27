Advertisement

Tucker wins Silver, Shaner 6th in Air Rifle Mixed Team

Tucker will compete in the women’s three-position smallbore on July 31.
Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed...
Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed team 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The United States team went on take the silver medal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WKYT) - Kentucky rifle star Mary Tucker and her partner, USA Shooting star Lucas Kozeniesky, won silver in the mixed air rifle competition.

Fellow UK star Will Shaner placed sixth overall with teammate Alison Marie Weisz. He won the gold this weekend in Air Rifle.

Tucker/Kozeniesky finished seventh in the first stage of qualifying to earn one of eight spots in the second stage. The duo then advanced to the gold medal match by 0.5 points to square off against Yang/Yang from China. In the gold medal match, Yang/Yang outlasted the USA duo 17-13, giving Tucker/Kozenisky the silver medal. Shaner/Weisz finished fifth in stage one to advance to stage two, where they placed sixth overall just missing out on the bronze medal match.

Tucker made her Olympic debut on day one of the games, finishing sixth overall in the women’s air rifle final. Shaner’s event schedule is now complete while Tucker will compete in the women’s three-position smallbore on July 31.

Earlier this year, the native of Sarasota, Florida, became the first Kentucky rifle athlete to qualify for the Olympics in both smallbore and air rifle.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County

Latest News

Randall Cobb
Report: Packers working on Randall Cobb trade
United States' artistic gymnastics women's team members, from left, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee,...
Biles may resume competition to defend all-around title
Jordan Anthony commits to UK.
Three-star wide receiver commits to Kentucky
Silver medalists Mary Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, celebrate after...
UK’s Mary Tucker wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics