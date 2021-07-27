Advertisement

Truck drives into home in Combs

A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff and Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a crash Monday evening in which a truck drove into a home in the Combs area.

The crash happened at an unspecified time on Monday evening.

Homeowner Hazel Robinson, who left her house right before, said that she is thankful that she and her mother were left unharmed by the accident.

“These are just material things and some of my personal things like my pictures and stuff that means (something) to me, some of its not really hurt,” Robinson said. “And I thank God. I just won’t ever be able to thank him enough for what he’s done for me this afternoon.”

There is no word on whether or not the driver of the truck was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

