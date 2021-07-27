Advertisement

“This is strictly based on a percentage loss” :Corbin Arena receives nearly $800,000 grant

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at the Corbin Arena recently received a grant worth nearly $800,000 that officials say will be a major help after a difficult year.

One year ago the country looked very different due to the pandemic, and the Corbin Arena was no exception.

“So when the shutdown first happened … our immediate concern was our shows. Because we already had shows on the board … we sold all these tickets.. and so maneuvering around that,” said General Manager Kristina Balla.

Now one year later, businesses are still working to pick up the pieces.

“The entertainment industry took a big hit… especially independent venues and although the building is owned by the city here, I run as an independent venue,” she said.

This is why Balla came up with an idea to help the arena bounce back.

“What I did…is from the beginning I came up with a plan and we’re seeing the effects of that this year. I have as of right now … in the year of 2021, I have 47 events … more events than we ever had,” she said.

Staff at the Corbin Arena were awarded the $780,000 grant through the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant Program.

“This is strictly based on a percentage loss so when we turn in all of our financial audit stuff, then they based that on the 2019 vs 2020 loss ratio,” she said.

The funding aimed to help ease the hardship the pandemic created.

“Utilities, maintenance, I mean for a building of 100,000 square foot building, you know maintenance we do have a little set aside for equipment. It’s all budgeted out and improved,” she said.

Balla says the arena is on track for a great rest of the year and says Rapper and Singer Nelly is expected to perform at the arena in November.

