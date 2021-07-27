Advertisement

Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The number of counties in the mountains with a positivity rate above 25.0 per 100,000 people reached ten on Tuesday as the governor announced more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor announced 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 477,882.

251 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 520 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 175 in the ICU. 83 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 8.11%, the 31st consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,323.

2,283,428 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 7,140,350 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Tuesday, 28 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including ten in the mountains: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Letcher, Perry, Pulaski, and Whitley. The top five counties in the state with the highest incidence rates are all in Eastern Kentucky, with Clay County leading the state with an incidence rate of 73.9 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

