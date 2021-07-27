SWVA man sentenced for role in COVID-19 fraud scheme

(WDBJ) - Gregory Marcus Tackett, 28 of Pound, was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to multiple charges regarding COVID-19 fraud.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Tackett worked with others over nine months to fraudulently file more than $499,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of obstructing justice.

Tackett admitted to working with others, including his girlfriend, LeeLynn Danielle Chykta, to collect personal information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and to file fraudulent claims for COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Contact 866-720-5721 or visit the National Center for Disaster Fraud web complaint portal with helpful information regarding suspected COVID-19 fraud.

