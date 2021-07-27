Some of the hottest days of the summer on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have a way to beat the heat the next few days. It will likely be miserable at times.

Today and Tonight

I’ll give you two guesses on how we will start the morning. If you said foggy, you would be right. Be careful out there early. Once the fog goes away, the sunshine takes over and cranks up the heat. After starting out in the 60s, we’re going to make a run into the low 90s this afternoon. Thankfully, a weak cold front came through on Monday and knocked our dew points and humidity down just a smidge, so that will help, at least a little when it comes to the heat index. It will still be hot, don’t get me wrong, but it shouldn’t be unbearable. That comes later this week.

Lows tonight will drop back into the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

I’ll be honest, I’m concerned about folks who are more susceptible to the heat Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will soar into the low to mid-90s both days and some models are even trying to suggest upper 90s. The heat index will gradually climb over those two days too, so it could feel like better than 100 degrees at times. Take every precaution you can to stay cool. With conditions that hot, the heat can knock you down fast especially if are working outside. While stray rain chances are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, I wouldn’t get my hopes up until Thursday night for any noticeable precipitation.

Lows Wednesday night will drop into the upper 60s and only get to around 70 Thursday night as a cold front moves into the region. Rain chances will increase and likely stick around for the first part of Friday before moving out. It’s a big cold front, so we’ll have to watch out for some stronger storms Thursday night into Friday. We’ll be following those closely as they get closer. Highs Friday will only top out in the mid 80s for most as we get ready to wrap up July this weekend.

