Advertisement

Signs of heat exhaustion and ways to stay cool

Many people will be spreading the sunscreen on and cranking the ACs up as we prepare for one of...
Many people will be spreading the sunscreen on and cranking the ACs up as we prepare for one of the hottest weeks of this year.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people will be spreading the sunscreen on and cranking the ACs up as we prepare for one of the hottest weeks of this year.

Doctors at UofL Health Sports Medicine say people also need to understand the signs of heat exhaustion.

If you notice fatigue, nausea, dizziness, cramping or if you’re forgetting things, you need to get to the shade right away. Those are some of the signs of dehydration.

“Get plenty of fluids in,” Dr. Lauren Miller said. “One way to gauge that is you take your body weight by pounds and divide that by two and that’s the amount of ounces of fluid you should have each day.”

If you’re outdoors and exerting energy, doctors say to bump up your hydration. They also say to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing to help reflect heat.

You’ll have to keep an eye out on younger children because they won’t always be able to know or vocalize their symptoms.

If you know an older adult, doctors ask that you check on them.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
The CDC is issuing new recommendations as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.
WATCH | Businesses adjust to new CDC recommendations; parents have mixed reactions to school guidance
Alan Maimon says the book is based on his experiences covering the area from 2000 until 2005.
‘I hope it will provoke discussion’: Former Kentucky Reporter returns to Hazard to discusses new book
Tennessee pastor threatens to kick out masked church-goers