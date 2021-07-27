Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies will don commemorative 9/11 badge in Hamilton County

The commemorative 9/11 Hamilton County Sheriff's Office badge deputies will wear beginning Sept. 1.
The commemorative 9/11 Hamilton County Sheriff's Office badge deputies will wear beginning Sept. 1.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Sept. 1, you might notice Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies wearing a new badge.

The commemorative badge (full picture below) is in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

McGuffey made the official announcement on Tuesday, but news of the badges got out last week when she traded gifts with President Joe Biden during his visit to Cincinnati.

McGuffey gave the president one of the commemorative badges, and in return, Biden gave her a presidential coin.

The badges are funded by several local business leaders who have stepped up to offset the costs.

“The department is grateful for their commitment, and we will announce more about that partnership in the near future,” an HCSO spokesperson said.

McGuffey on Tuesday also announced HCSO will make a $10,000 donation to Joseph House, a nonprofit that supports veterans.

The spokesperson described Joseph House as “an incredible organization here in Cincinnati that serves veterans when they need it most, especially those who are battling addiction.”

Joseph House has been working in partnership with HCSO to serve incarcerated veterans in the justice center’s veteran pod, the spokesperson says.

