Advertisement

Rep. Thomas Massie joins lawsuit against Pelosi over mask fines

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - U.S. Representative from Kentucky Thomas Massie has joined a federal lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia and Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina are also part of the lawsuit.

It’s over $500 fines they received after refusing to wear masks on the House floor earlier this year, as mandated by Pelosi.

Green says she believes this is discrimination of people who refuse to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

Rep. Massive also said Tuesday on Twitter that he has not gotten the vaccine because he says he still has immunity according to an antibody test he took a year ago, from when he previously had COVID.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
The CDC is issuing new recommendations as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.
WATCH | Businesses adjust to new CDC recommendations; parents have mixed reactions to school guidance
Alan Maimon says the book is based on his experiences covering the area from 2000 until 2005.
‘I hope it will provoke discussion’: Former Kentucky Reporter returns to Hazard to discusses new book
Tennessee pastor threatens to kick out masked church-goers