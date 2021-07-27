Advertisement

Northam’s budget covers water projects, unemployment fund

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Ralph Northam (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is introducing two more spending proposals for the state’s $4.3 billion share of federal coronavirus relief money, calling for investments in clean water projects and over $860 million to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The Democratic governor has been incrementally rolling out his plans ahead of the special legislative session that begins next week, when lawmakers will vote on how to allocate the money.

While the Democrat-controlled House and Senate must approve the spending, the administration has been crafting the spending plan in collaboration with legislators and budget committee staff.

Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democrats’ approach to spending a vast amount of taxpayer money as lacking in transparency.

