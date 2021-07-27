Advertisement

More EKY counties making the switch to regional drivers license offices soon

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More Kentucky counties, including several in Eastern Kentucky, will soon transition from Circuit Clerks offices to the regional Kentucky Transportation Cabinet centers soon.

This week, clerks in Magoffin, Martin and Morgan County stopped doing in-person services. In August, Jackson and Lawrence County will make the switch.

Following the August transition, 49 of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the transfer of services.

The current regional offices in our area are in Catlettsburg, Jackson, Morehead, Prestonsburg and Somerset. Officials say more offices in other areas are planned, but did not say where.

To find out which regional office your county which transition to or to schedule an appointment for services, click here.

