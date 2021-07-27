Advertisement

Missing person from Wilderness Road Campground

Missing 13-year-old
Missing 13-year-old(Lee County Virginia Sheriff's Office)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND GAP, Ky. (WYMT) - Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Rangers are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Monday night from Wilderness Road Campground, at the borders of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia.

She is approximately 5′5″ and 100 lbs., with blonde hair. She was last seen at the campground wearing a dark blue floral tank top and jean shorts.

Park rangers are working with local law enforcement to look for the teen. You can contact the Middlesboro Police Department at (606) 248-3636, or the Lee County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office at (276) 346-7777 to report any information regarding this case.

