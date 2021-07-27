Advertisement

Middlesboro seeks to improve sewer system through USDA grant

Seal of the City of Middlesboro
Seal of the City of Middlesboro(WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A grant process that began in late 2018 has reached a positive conclusion for the City of Middlesboro.

Coming on the heels of infrastructure improvements over the last few years, the city has received a million-dollar grant through a federal program to upgrade the aging sewer clarification systems.

These purification operations are responsible for cleaning all sewage water before it is recycled into nearby waterways.

Ensuring that the aging systems receive necessary improvements is about more than just work for the city’s Sewage Plant Manager.

”I mean my kids play in the creeks and other kids play in the creeks and we want to build a good future,” said manager Josh Campbell.

