Major paving project to start soon along U.S. 23 in Pike County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers who use one of the biggest highways in the region.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell WYMT the outside lanes of U.S. 23 between the Buckley’s Creek and Stone Coal intersection in Pike County will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 7th.

Crews will start by milling and paving those lanes before working their way to the inside lanes between mile points 26.3 and 27.4. Paving and striping will then take place. Contractors will work primarily at night from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Highway District 12 Section Engineer Vince Hayes said that during working hours, there may be two lanes closed in either direction. One lane in both directions will be closed at all times throughout the project.

“We understand this is a pretty big inconvenience for people,” Hayes said in a news release, “but we will do our best to ensure the process goes as smoothly as it can. The work is scheduled for nighttime to lessen traffic impacts as much as possible.”

The project is expected to take about two weeks, depending on the weather, from start to finish.

