Letcher County Public Schools require masks to ensure students stay in the classroom

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from Letcher County Public Schools announced that staff and students would need to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

According to Superintendent, Denise Yonts, this decision was made to ensure students can stay in the classroom.

“For us it’s just another layer of safety,” said Yonts. “We want to be as safe as possible when we get our kids back in school, and the priority is to get our students into in-person instruction.”

Yonts is very concerned about what students may have missed being virtual last year.

“We don’t want them to miss any more than they’ve already lost. We want to give them every opportunity to be in-person,” she said. “And to be in-person, if it takes masking, to be safe, than that’s what we’re going to do.”

She also understands that the masks can be a burden for students. So, the schools have a plan to help the kids out.

“Our teachers are great. They’re going to give them mask breaks, take them outside, socially distance them, let them have a break so that it’s not miserable. We don’t want any child to be miserable,” she added.

A motivating reason for the mask requirement is the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Public Health Director at the Kentucky River District, Scott Lockard, agrees that masks help.

“Masking works. It helps to slow the spread, slow the transmission of the virus,” he said.

In addition to masks, Lockard said the vaccine remains critical to beating back COVID-19.

“Vaccines are working. I cannot reinforce enough how much we need to get everyone vaccinated that we can,” he added.

