Kentucky Unemployment Task Force creates changes needed to state’s unemployment system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic showed that Kentucky’s unemployment system needs an upgrade. Lawmakers gave an update on that process Tuesday.

It will be several more years before Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system receives a major overhaul.

State lawmakers in a task forced assigned to explore problems in the unemployment insurance were told that today.

Tens of thousands who waited in long lines, online, or over the phone for their unemployment problems to be solved. State officials say a solution to many problems is simply a whole new unemployment system.

“To our knowledge just recently we felt like we were in the last stages of getting this project awarded,” said Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link.

The project is a $40 million overhaul but a major security breach that impacted unemployment systems nationwide also complicates the process.

“Based on the new requirements, that respondent decided to withdraw,” Link said. “Looking at other respondents, it was determined they would not be able to provide the system that Kentucky needed.”

There have been some questions raised as to whether Kentucky’s unemployment system used all of the able or temporary workers to help through this process. Some of these questions were raised again Tuesday.

“That work for all of us as legislators,” said Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester). “and that offer was rejected by the governor and whoever was in charge at that time.”

“The unemployment insurance program letter, 1420, only gives us flexibility in staffing for a short period of time,” said Buddy Hoskinson from the Office of Unemployment Insurance. “Who can touch what and what they can do.”

State officials say the federal government is very limiting in what can or can’t be done about this or other items on the agenda.

Unemployment officials did say they are re-bidding the contract for the new unemployment system, and that it will likely still be two or three years before it is completed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.