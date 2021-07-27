Advertisement

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

Scammers have become more active during the pandemic.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first child tax credit payments started rolling out this month and scammers are aiming to take advantage of that. In order to protect yourself, here are some things you need to know.

The IRS does not contact tax-payers through email, text messages, or social media to request personal information. The IRS typically reaches out via mail, over the phone, or by showing up at your door...and, when it’s over the phone, they won’t ask you for personally identifiable information.

A message that is pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening is another big red flag. Additionally, the IRS will not ask you to pay through gift cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. Be weary of and don’t click on links or open attachments sent via an unsolicited message. Anyone offering help with signing up for child tax credit or speeding up monthly payments is likely a scammer.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Kressin says fraudsters have become more active during the pandemic.

“..., and fraudsters are just using this as another opportunity because obviously it’s on the news about the economic impact payments, these enhanced child tax credits so they prey on innocent victims…,”

If you encounter a scam, you can report it at IRS.gov.

Kressin encourages people to give any information about the scam - such as the name and phone number of the scammer - if you have it.

For more information about child tax credit, you can go to irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

