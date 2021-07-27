Advertisement

Hiker rescued from trail in Red River Gorge

Rescue 7/27/21
Rescue 7/27/21(Wolfe County Search and Rescue)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One hiker is now safe after hurting his ankle on the Rock Bridge Trail Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, crews with Wolfe County Search & Rescue say they responded to a call at 11:30 Tuesday morning. They received help from officials with Breathitt-Wolfe EMS, with Powell County Search & Rescue, and members of the U.S. Forest Service and found the man approximately half a mile from the trailhead.

The hikers ankle was splinted on the trail before he was carried away from the trail to receive further care.

You can see the Facebook post below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County

Latest News

Appalachia Reach Out crews work to restore the Martin County Court House.
Preserving history, paving a future: Martin County turning historic courthouse into community space
A vaccine is prepared.
Vaccine drive at Letcher County Central High School
FCBOE
Floyd County Schools names first woman superintendent - 4:30pm
Officials at Letcher County Public Schools have prepared a mask policy for the upcoming...
Letcher County Public Schools require masks to ensure students stay in the classroom