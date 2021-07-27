Hiker rescued from trail in Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One hiker is now safe after hurting his ankle on the Rock Bridge Trail Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, crews with Wolfe County Search & Rescue say they responded to a call at 11:30 Tuesday morning. They received help from officials with Breathitt-Wolfe EMS, with Powell County Search & Rescue, and members of the U.S. Forest Service and found the man approximately half a mile from the trailhead.

The hikers ankle was splinted on the trail before he was carried away from the trail to receive further care.

