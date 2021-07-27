Heat wave moves into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In areas that didn’t see showers and storms last night, plentiful sunshine brought plentiful heat. We have more of that on the way for much of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We look to stay mild tonight after daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We have a non-zero chance of a scattered storm in the evening but any that do form will diminish as the sun sets. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with the chance for some patchy dense fog. We stay mild, near 70° for an overnight low.

More, even hotter weather is on the way for Wednesday. Our dome of high pressure stays in place, keeping things sunny and very, very hot with highs in the low to middle 90s...with the possibility for heat indices not far from 100°! Make sure you’re taking those heat precautions. Overnight lows stay in the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

The Second Half of the Week

We’re still looking hot as we enter the week’s later stages. Hot weather continues on Thursday with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the lower to middle 90s. We do see changes as a boundary tries to give us some cooling showers and storms Thursday night and into early Friday, with overnight lows in the mid-60s. We’re back in the mid-80s as we slowly clear out on Friday afternoon.

The weekend is a similar story, only with cooler temperatures. Lower to middle 80s with drier conditions on Saturday and more shower and storm chances on Sunday. Models also suggest highs should stay slightly below normal into early next week.

