Floyd County Schools names new superintendent

Anna Shepherd was named the new superintendent of Floyd County School at Monday night's board...
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Schools has named its new superintendent.

The district announced on Facebook that Anna Shepherd was selected as the new superintendent at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. She was awarded a four year contract.

Shepherd replaces previous superintendent Danny Adkins, who resigned to take the same job in Woodford County at the end of June.

