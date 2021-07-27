Advertisement

East Tenn. Children’s Hospital gives bonuses to all employees

For the first time ever East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has given bonuses to all its employees, full-time and part-time.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time ever East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has given bonuses to all its employees, full-time and part-time.

CEO and President, Matt Schaefer, announced all 1,850 employees received $1,000 bonuses after all their hard work over the past 16 months.

”At the end of the day each person who’s here at Children’s Hospital and across our 16 locations in the region makes a difference in their role for what we do for kids and families,” explained Schaefer, “We needed to give back to our employees because they have real needs as well. And part of our responsibility is to care for them as they care for moms, dads, family members, etc.”

Schaefer said he got tons of emails and hand written notes expressing thanks from his employees.

He said employees told him staff said they plan to use the money for their kids school supplies, vacation and own healthcare bills.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County

Latest News

Officials at Letcher County Public Schools have prepared a mask policy for the upcoming...
Letcher County Public Schools require masks to ensure students stay in the classroom
Missing 13-year-old
Missing person from Wilderness Road Campground
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Psychologist highlights importance of taking athletes’ mental health seriously
Issues with Kentucky’s unemployment system were again discussed at the state capitol today.
Kentucky Unemployment Task Force creates changes needed to state’s unemployment system