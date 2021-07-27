East Tenn. Children’s Hospital gives bonuses to all employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time ever East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has given bonuses to all its employees, full-time and part-time.

CEO and President, Matt Schaefer, announced all 1,850 employees received $1,000 bonuses after all their hard work over the past 16 months.

”At the end of the day each person who’s here at Children’s Hospital and across our 16 locations in the region makes a difference in their role for what we do for kids and families,” explained Schaefer, “We needed to give back to our employees because they have real needs as well. And part of our responsibility is to care for them as they care for moms, dads, family members, etc.”

Schaefer said he got tons of emails and hand written notes expressing thanks from his employees.

He said employees told him staff said they plan to use the money for their kids school supplies, vacation and own healthcare bills.

