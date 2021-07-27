Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases new song to celebrate perfume launch

The fragrance is set to launch on July 28.
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Country music superstar Dolly Parton released a new song just after midnight Tuesday.

Parton said the new song, “Sent From Above,” is the theme of her brand new fragrance, Scent From Above. The fragrance is set to launch on July 28.

The singer said her venture into the beauty world was two years in the making. The ‘Scent From Above’ collection will be comprised of a mist and a body cream. Parton said the fragrance includes, “fruited notes as bright as rhinestones dance,” “irresistible florals,” and southern fir and musk.

Click here to listen to the new song.

