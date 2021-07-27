Advertisement

Biles may resume competition to defend all-around title

Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s team final, after deciding following a shaky vault that she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete.
United States' artistic gymnastics women's team members, from left, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the artistic women's team the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles says she will regroup Wednesday before deciding whether to defend her Olympic title in the all-around gymnastics final on Thursday.

Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s team final, after deciding following a shaky vault that she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete. Biles said later that she didn’t want to go into any of the events second-guessing herself.

With Biles looking on, her teammates took the silver medal, as the Russian Olympic Committee gymnasts won the gold.

The gold came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

