42 teams 21 days: Pigskin Preview schedule

With the 2021 high school football season just around the corner, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. The Top 10 show will air on Wed., Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28th:

- 6 pm: Perry Central

- 11 pm: Floyd Central

Thursday, July 29th:

- 6 pm: Estill County

- 11 pm: Whitley County

Friday, July 30th:

- 6 pm: Jenkins

- 11 pm: South Laurel

Saturday, July 31st:

- 6 pm: Powell County

Sunday, August 1st:

- 6 pm: Knott Central

Monday, August 2nd:

- 6 pm: Leslie County

- 11 pm: Phelps

Tuesday, August 3rd:

- 6 pm: Martin County

- 11 pm: Jackson County

Wednesday, August 4th:

- 6 pm: Betsy Layne

- 11 pm: Pineville

Thursday, August 5th:

- 6 pm: Pike Central

- 11 pm: Middlesboro

Friday, August 6th:

- 6 pm: Clay County

- 11 pm: Lawrence County

Saturday, August 7th:

- 6 pm: Prestonsburg

Sunday, August 8th:

- 6 pm: East Ridge

Monday, August 9th:

- 6 pm: Lynn Camp

- 11 pm: Morgan County

Tuesday, August 10th:

- 6 pm: Harlan

- 11 pm: Magoffin County

Wednesday, August 11th:

- 6 pm: Harlan County

- 11 pm: North Laurel

Thursday, August 12th:

- 6 pm: Hazard

Friday, August 13th:

- 6 pm: Rockcastle County

Saturday, August 14th:

- 6 pm: Bell County

Sunday, August 15th:

- 6 pm: Knox Central

Monday, August 16th:

- 6 pm: Letcher Central

Tuesday, August 17th:

- 6 pm: Shelby Valley

Wednesday, August 18th:

-Pigskin Preview Show 7 p.m.

All teams not scheduled are in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, which will be revealed during our Pigskin Preview show on Wed., Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.