42 teams 21 days: Pigskin Preview schedule
With the 2021 high school football season just around the corner, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. The Top 10 show will air on Wed., Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28th:
- 6 pm: Perry Central
- 11 pm: Floyd Central
Thursday, July 29th:
- 6 pm: Estill County
- 11 pm: Whitley County
Friday, July 30th:
- 6 pm: Jenkins
- 11 pm: South Laurel
Saturday, July 31st:
- 6 pm: Powell County
Sunday, August 1st:
- 6 pm: Knott Central
Monday, August 2nd:
- 6 pm: Leslie County
- 11 pm: Phelps
Tuesday, August 3rd:
- 6 pm: Martin County
- 11 pm: Jackson County
Wednesday, August 4th:
- 6 pm: Betsy Layne
- 11 pm: Pineville
Thursday, August 5th:
- 6 pm: Pike Central
- 11 pm: Middlesboro
Friday, August 6th:
- 6 pm: Clay County
- 11 pm: Lawrence County
Saturday, August 7th:
- 6 pm: Prestonsburg
Sunday, August 8th:
- 6 pm: East Ridge
Monday, August 9th:
- 6 pm: Lynn Camp
- 11 pm: Morgan County
Tuesday, August 10th:
- 6 pm: Harlan
- 11 pm: Magoffin County
Wednesday, August 11th:
- 6 pm: Harlan County
- 11 pm: North Laurel
Thursday, August 12th:
- 6 pm: Hazard
Friday, August 13th:
- 6 pm: Rockcastle County
Saturday, August 14th:
- 6 pm: Bell County
Sunday, August 15th:
- 6 pm: Knox Central
Monday, August 16th:
- 6 pm: Letcher Central
Tuesday, August 17th:
- 6 pm: Shelby Valley
Wednesday, August 18th:
-Pigskin Preview Show 7 p.m.
All teams not scheduled are in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, which will be revealed during our Pigskin Preview show on Wed., Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.
