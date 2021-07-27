Advertisement

42 teams 21 days: Pigskin Preview schedule

42 teams 21 days: Pigskin Preview schedule 2021
42 teams 21 days: Pigskin Preview schedule 2021(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
With the 2021 high school football season just around the corner, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. The Top 10 show will air on Wed., Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28th:

- 6 pm: Perry Central

- 11 pm: Floyd Central

Thursday, July 29th:

- 6 pm: Estill County

- 11 pm: Whitley County

Friday, July 30th:

- 6 pm: Jenkins

- 11 pm: South Laurel

Saturday, July 31st:

- 6 pm: Powell County

Sunday, August 1st:

- 6 pm: Knott Central

Monday, August 2nd:

- 6 pm: Leslie County

- 11 pm: Phelps

Tuesday, August 3rd:

- 6 pm: Martin County

- 11 pm: Jackson County

Wednesday, August 4th:

- 6 pm: Betsy Layne

- 11 pm: Pineville

Thursday, August 5th:

- 6 pm: Pike Central

- 11 pm: Middlesboro

Friday, August 6th:

- 6 pm: Clay County

- 11 pm: Lawrence County

Saturday, August 7th:

- 6 pm: Prestonsburg

Sunday, August 8th:

- 6 pm: East Ridge

Monday, August 9th:

- 6 pm: Lynn Camp

- 11 pm: Morgan County

Tuesday, August 10th:

- 6 pm: Harlan

- 11 pm: Magoffin County

Wednesday, August 11th:

- 6 pm: Harlan County

- 11 pm: North Laurel

Thursday, August 12th:

- 6 pm: Hazard

Friday, August 13th:

- 6 pm: Rockcastle County

Saturday, August 14th:

- 6 pm: Bell County

Sunday, August 15th:

- 6 pm: Knox Central

Monday, August 16th:

- 6 pm: Letcher Central

Tuesday, August 17th:

- 6 pm: Shelby Valley

Wednesday, August 18th:

-Pigskin Preview Show 7 p.m.

All teams not scheduled are in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, which will be revealed during our Pigskin Preview show on Wed., Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.

