Advertisement

12-year-old girl flown to hospital after 20′ fall at YMCA camp

By Kody Fisher and Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she fell 20′ from a rock wall at YMCA Camp Ernst, officials there and Boone County Dispatch confirmed.

The girl was awake and able to move her arms and legs when the medical helicopter arrived, the camp said.

The teen was wearing safety equipment when she fell, according to camp officials.

YMCA Camp Ernst’s rope course is closed until an investigation is complete.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
Storms capsize one houseboat, swamp another on Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
The CDC is issuing new recommendations as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.
WATCH | Businesses adjust to new CDC recommendations; parents have mixed reactions to school guidance
Alan Maimon says the book is based on his experiences covering the area from 2000 until 2005.
‘I hope it will provoke discussion’: Former Kentucky Reporter returns to Hazard to discusses new book
Tennessee pastor threatens to kick out masked church-goers