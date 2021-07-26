With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference.

They notified the Big 12 that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025. The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said they intend to honor agreements that give the conference control of the school’s media rights.

Those arrangements run concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox. Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither the two schools nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

