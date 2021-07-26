Watch: Governor Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 status in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials are holding a news conference about COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

You can watch that below:

The Governor and Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will discuss the coronavirus, including the latest on the Delta variant, in Kentucky. They will be joined by Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and the chair of the Kentucky Board of Education Lu Young. They will discuss how the virus could affect the upcoming school year.

