Waiting for water: Martin County water customers enter third week of outage

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Branch community of Pikeville is one of the outlying communities serviced by the Martin County Water District. And, while located on the border of Pike County, the people of the community are not isolated from Martin County’s water concerns.

“We don’t drink it, we don’t cook with it. The only thing we use it for is like doing dishes, flushing the toilets, bathing, stuff like that,” said Michael Maynard, who has lived on Big Branch for 20 years.

Maynard said his neighbors are often the last to be reached when issues come up, which was no different after a recent line break in the county.

A break in the Turkey Creek area two weeks ago left the city of Inez was without water. But once the water was restored to the city, the homes in the Meathouse area continued to wait for restoration. Many of those homes have since been reconnected, but, as of Monday, customers on Big Branch Road were still without water.

“It’s about two weeks and it’s made it so hard,” said Cora Moore, who has lived there for more than 40 years.

Moore said she and her husband are disabled and though they have been collecting rainwater in coolers and tubs to flush toilets and wash the dishes, they are tapped out.

“It’s really been rough. You know, I try to understand that because, you know, things do happen,” she said. “But this long? You know, when it’s this long it’s too much.”

She said the water district has provided some bottled water recently to help the community, saying the people at Alliance Water Resources, like the new Local Manager JJ Ridings, have been communicating with homeowners in the area throughout the repair process.

“He’s called me a time or two and he’s been really nice to kind of update us,” she said. “He told us that there were parts ordered that would be in [Tuesday] and they would do their very best to get it fixed and get water going.”

According to Division Manager Craig Miller, parts were shipped in last week to repair issues with the pump station that feeds the area. However, “after attempting to repair, there were additional issues found.” He said a new pump and motor were ordered to replace the failing pieces currently in place.

“Which is also coming from California. We anticipate it being here [Tuesday],” Miller said. “Our staff is handing out water to customers and we are doing our best to correct the issue as quickly as possible.”

The district has also been sharing video updates on its Facebook page to keep customers informed.

“We’re hoping that it’s true. You know. And if not I don’t know what to do,” said Moore. “I just pray that they get it fixed.”

Moore and Maynard both say the communication from Alliance has been great, saying it is a complete change from how things were handled in past issues before the group was on board. But, Maynard said, he is jaded.

“I hope that they will get it fixed. And hopefully by late Tuesday- early Wednesday at the worst,” Maynard said. “But I ain’t holding my breath.”

He hopes to not only see the issues resolved, but he said he wants to see a fail-safe put into place for future concerns now that the management group has had time to get its footing.

“It could have been fixed in a day or two if they’d have had the parts sitting over there. But, instead of having stuff that can go bad sitting on a shelf, they have to order everything from California. Which doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

In the meantime, the families are hoping for enough rain outside as they wait for the water inside.

