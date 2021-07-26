Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma take step toward possibly leaving Big 12

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025, a possible step toward the powerhouse programs leaving the conference.

In a joint statement, the two universities said Monday they plan to honor the existing agreements and that “notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement.”

Neither Texas nor Oklahoma explicitly said their intention is to leave the conference, only that they continue “to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape” as they consider how to position their athletics programs.

Big 12 leaders held a call Thursday without the two schools involved, the Associated Press reported. The AP said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, athletic directors and school presidents and chancellors discussed options for persuading Texas and Oklahoma to stay and ways to keep going if they leave, according to a person familiar with the call.

Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly considering a move to the Southeastern Conference.

