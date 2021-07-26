Advertisement

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation in one Southern Kentucky county led police to a home where they found a large indoor growing facility and a suspect that led them on a short chase before he was arrested.

On Friday afternoon, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on 235 American Way Drive. Inside, they found an indoor marijuana grow operation in a bedroom. During the raid, police say a suspect, later identified as Tyler Morrow, 31, of Monticello, pulled up on a motorcycle, saw them and tried to take off. One of the deputies took off after him in his cruiser. We’re told he crashed in the Spann Hill area after losing control of the bike.

When Morrow was taken into custody, deputies found approximately 86.5 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 14.5 grams of suspected heroin and 2 Xanax bars on him.

He is charged with fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana cultivation, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Morrow is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

