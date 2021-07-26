Some rain chances, lots of heat ahead this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last full week of July is going to feature an interesting end to one of the hottest months of the year.

Today and Tonight

You might actually need the umbrellas today! Unfortunately, as soon as you step out the door, the humidity will smack you in the face. It’s rough out there. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around most of the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will still be a hot day, with temps topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, skies will start to clear after a stray shower possible early. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We talked about it most of last week, but the heat is getting ready to get cranked up. I’m talking some of the hottest days we’ve seen so far this summer. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry, but we could see temperatures flirt with the mid-90s by the middle of the week. That is actual air temperatures and does not include the heat index. That is dangerous heat for prolonged periods of time.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that by Friday a weak cold front looks to swing through and that will cool us down for the last days of July and the first days of August.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

