Rent relief still available for Virginia tenants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the CDC eviction moratorium expiring August first, landlords can start issuing eviction notices.

The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley wants renters to know there is still help available.

Grants were given to every legal aid society in the commonwealth to have a designated rent navigator help tenants through Virginia’s Rent Relief program.

Navigators can help those who qualify for legal aid and are past due on their rent or know they’re going to fall behind, due to loss of income or increased expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Roanoke’s rent navigator Austin Bouffard has helped over 60 people in the area and awarded a total of $300,000 to put towards their rent.

“We’re able to either get them the current month and future or just get them help with current or just with future,” says Bouffard. “You don’t have to be behind, and you don’t have to be under unlawful detainer, you just need to know that you need help.”

Staff at legal aid say although the mortgage relief program has been capped, plenty of money is still available in the rent relief program for tenants.

Click here for more information about legal aid or applying for the rent relief program.

