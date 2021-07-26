Power restored after large outage in Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people in several communities lost power Monday afternoon.

The blackout started around 11:00 a.m. and most lights came on just before 2:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities says the problem was in a transmission line, essentially big voltage electric line carriers. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

The outage affected nearly the entire city of Berea, causing major intersections to go dark, gas stations to shut down, and stores to temporarily close. It also impacted several rural areas, all the way to Paint Lick, where Conn Wilson runs an auto service garage. He had to close shop early today due to not having power.

“Well, it’s hot,” Wilson said. “We have been getting in and out of the car, driving around here a little bit this morning, just to get the air conditioning moving, but yeah, haven’t been doing much work, it is a little hot.”

A spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities says the outage impacted 350 customers, but Berea is considered one customer because the city has it’s own municipal electric system. Berea itself has a population of more than 19,000 people.

KU says they received help from East Kentucky Power to restore power.

