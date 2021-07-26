Advertisement

Police searching for stolen truck in Powell County

Photo Courtesy: Stanton Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Police Department(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find the person who stole a pickup truck late last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Stanton Police Department, A 2013 Ford F150 was stolen from Downtown Stanton early Friday.

The truck has a custom exhaust that comes out in front of the back tire on the passenger side with a black exhaust tip. The license plate number is BNH 040.

Police ask if you have any information about where the vehicle might be to call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116, send their Facebook page a message or email william.rice@stantonky.gov.

