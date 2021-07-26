Nelly plans a concert stop in Eastern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s getting hot in Eastern Kentucky as Nelly plans a concert stop for his ‘Lil bit of Music Series’ at the Corbin Arena in November.

Nelly will be sharing the stage with Jimmie Allen and Harper Grace on Saturday, November 27.

Tickets go on sale July 30th at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

For more info or to purchase tickets go to www.nelly.net

