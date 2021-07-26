Levitt Amp Music Series kicks off in Whitesburg

Advertisement

City of Whitesburg off to a great start with Levitt Amp Music Series
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg officials wrapped up their first festival in the Levitt Amp Music Series.

Seeing as more than 1,500 people attended, officials said that this year’s festival has so far been their most crowded compared to previous years. There are nine more left in the series.

With more to come and the city already being approved for another season next year, Event Coordinator Steven Ruth said that the boost for the city is undeniable.

“We feel pretty good about it, we bring a lot of people in town,” Ruth said. “We hear from the restaurants and businesses in town that business definitely picks up for them on a Thursday evening during Levitt Amp season. So, we feel like we’re doing the right thing.”

Ruth said that the next show in the series is Thursday at 6 p.m.

