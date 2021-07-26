KY-399 in Lee County will be closed later this week

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers who use KY 399 between Ida May and Heidelberg in Lee County will need to find an alternate route on Thursday, July 29th.

The highway will be closed at milepoint 4.0 for the replacement of a drainage pipe. The location is just north of the Cressmont Road intersection.

Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 587, KY 11, and KY 52 as an alternate route.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.

