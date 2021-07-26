Advertisement

Kentucky Lottery announces record year for sales

(Charles Gazaway (custom credit) | Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lottery officials say last year’s sales hit the jackpot, smashing an all-time record, while players won more than a billion dollars, another first in history.

Sales shot up 31% in 2020 from the previous year. Lottery officials attribute the historic sales to essential stores like gas stations and grocery stores being open during the height of the pandemic.

Those stores sold lottery tickets and lottery officials made sure they had enough product to sell. Another reason is that lotto officials believe people were looking for some form of entertainment during a depressing time.

“Most of our years are record years but this one far outpaced any other year, obviously there were a lot of things going on this past year that made us successful,” said Mary Harville, president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery.

Proceeds from the lottery go back to the commonwealth.

